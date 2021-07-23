Opening Bell: 7.23.21

Grills Are the Latest Fad in a Scorching IPO Market [WSJ]. Two leading sellers of outdoor grills and grilling accessories, Weber and Traeger, both filed paperwork for initial public offerings earlier this month, while online grilling-and-outdoor-products retailer BBQGuys on Tuesday agreed to go public by combining with a special-purpose acquisition company…. All three of the companies have been around for a long time but are seeking to cash in on sudden excitement fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. Weber, Traeger and BBQGuys each reported a recent sales surge as more consumers refurbished their backyards and became barbecue enthusiasts, tapping into one of the stay-at-home themes that have dictated much of the stock market’s performance in the past 15 months.