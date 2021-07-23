Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Opening Bell: 7.23.21

By Dealbreaker
DEALBREAKER
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrills Are the Latest Fad in a Scorching IPO Market [WSJ]. Two leading sellers of outdoor grills and grilling accessories, Weber and Traeger, both filed paperwork for initial public offerings earlier this month, while online grilling-and-outdoor-products retailer BBQGuys on Tuesday agreed to go public by combining with a special-purpose acquisition company…. All three of the companies have been around for a long time but are seeking to cash in on sudden excitement fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. Weber, Traeger and BBQGuys each reported a recent sales surge as more consumers refurbished their backyards and became barbecue enthusiasts, tapping into one of the stay-at-home themes that have dictated much of the stock market’s performance in the past 15 months.

dealbreaker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Churchill Capital Corp Iv#Message Boards#Hedge Funds#Opening Bell#Grills Are The Latest Fad#Wsj#Covid#Cnbc#Amc Stock Cult Tries#Yahoo#Bloomberg#The British Parliament#Tyr Capital#Lucid Motors#Lcid#Lucid Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Greenwich, CTPosted by
TheStreet

XPO Logistics Spin-Off, GXO Logistics, To Ring NYSE Opening Bell®

GREENWICH, Conn. , July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report today announced that the executive team and members of the board of directors of GXO Logistics, Inc. will ring the New York Stock Exchange's Opening Bell ® at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, August 2, 2021, launching GXO as the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider.
Stockskyma.com

Controversial trading platform Robinhood begins trading on NASDAQ

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The controversial trading platform, Robinhood, that transformed the brokerage industry is now a public company. It marks a major milestone for the company which opened at $38 a share on Thursday, matching its initial public offering price. Experts say it suggests Wall Street bankers priced the...
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trading lower hours ahead of Wall Street's opening bell

U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of the Monday trading session on Wall Street. On Friday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished with gains of better than 1% for the week. They each returned to records after brushing aside the sharp downturn that trimmed 1.6% off the...
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trending lower hours before Monday's opening bell

U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of Monday's trading session on Wall Street after several choppy sessions last week as investors parsed a higher-than-expected inflation reading last Tuesday. A good part of the pullback on Wall Street was attributable to declines in big technology stocks, like Apple and Amazon,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Hey New York-Check Your Account for A $1600 Refund from the IRS

You could be getting a "bonus" $1,600 from the IRS as soon as today. If you meet these qualifications you should check your bank account or mailbox. The Internal Revenue Service reported that another 1.5 million taxpayers will receive refunds averaging more than $1,600 as it continues to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kwmg LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Latch Inc (LTCH) at Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall initiates coverage on Latch Inc (NASDAQ: LTCH) with a Buy rating and a price target of $18.00. The analyst comments "We believe Latch has a solid technology offering with a strong customer...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 42,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 992,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Vornado Realty Trust earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

On August 2, Vornado Realty Trust will release figures for Q2. Analysts predict earnings per share of $0.206. Follow Vornado Realty Trust stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. Vornado Realty Trust presents their latest quarterly figures on August 2. 3 analysts estimate that Vornado Realty Trust will report...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,990 Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Chiasma worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Newport Beach, CAmodernreaders.com

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 39 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $46.2 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Comments / 0

Community Policy