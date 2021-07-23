Anti-vaxxers putting all of us at risk

What’s the matter with the majority of Americans who have refused — for various reasons — to get a COVID-19 vaccination?

It’s an easy question to ask for those who have received their vaccination and had little or no side-effects. For those who may have had some of the more serious side-effects, they may have spent some time lamenting their decision to get the shot(s).

But here is a simple fact: Those who received the vaccination are safe. There may have been some aches, a fever, a headache or even worse for a short time, but they will not die from this virus.

Those who have not received a vaccination — for whatever reason they have somehow justified in their minds — remain at risk … for death.

Here are seven facts, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, you should know before taking your shot:

— No serious side effects were reported in clinical trials. Temporary reactions after receiving the vaccine may include a sore arm, headache, feeling tired and achy for a day or two or, in some cases, fever. In most cases, these reactions are good signs that your body is building protection.

— Scientists had a head start. They are built on decades of research on vaccines for similar viruses. A big investment of resources and focus made sure they were created without skipping any steps in development, testing, or clinical trials.

— You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. The vaccine gives your body instructions to make a protein that safely teaches you to make germ-fighting antibodies to fight the real COVID-19.

— Concerns about safety are taken seriously. Very seriously. The CDC and FDA are constantly monitoring safety, following federal safety guidelines, and updating North Carolinians with the best safety information. You can trust that the process has been careful and thorough.

— More than 100 million people in the U.S. have already received their COVID-19 vaccine.

— It works. And once you’re fully vaccinated you’re protected. The vaccines are proven to help prevent COVID-19 and are effective in preventing hospitalization and death. More information.The vaccine does not affect fertility. Vaccination for those who are pregnant or wanting to become pregnant is recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), and the Society for Male Reproduction and Urology.

We all get sick numerous times in our lives, but we only die once.

Just do it.

Get vaccinated.

“Side-effects from getting the vaccine are far easier to deal with than the effects of getting this virus while unvaccinated.”