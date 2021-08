Zebra mussels may become a problem to Abilene as they're coming through the water ways on boats and by way of current. These zebra mussels "...were introduced from the United States through chips coming down through the Great Lakes, they are from Eurasia, they are Eurasian mussels," said Micheal Homer, Jr, District Supervisor for the Inland Fisheries. Homer expanded on this urgent topic and shared how his team is doing their part to prepare for the likelihood of this event happening. Homer said, "We are working on monitoring our area lakes, pulling periodic water samples, checking on wild life to make sure that we aren't seeing zebra mussels in Phantom hill..."