Tokyo Olympic Rings Made from Trees Planted at 1964 Olympic Games

The Olympics have officially begun. The Tokyo Olympic rings are made from trees planted at the 1964 Olympic games. The trees were planted by athletes more than 50 years ago. They were asked to plant the trees to commemorate the competition. Now, however, the trees have been harvested into the rings for the current games. The wood came from 160 separate trees, which seeds came from different parts of Europe and Canada.

They’re made from wood to celebrate the traditional Japanese Woodworking style of Yosegi-Zaiku. Yosegi-Zaiku is a marquetry technique from the Edo period that uses different colors, grains, and textures of wood to create a mosaic design in the wood sculptures.

The Olympic Games Are About To Begin: Here’s How To Watch The Games

While the Games had to be postponed due to COVID-19, they’re finally continuing on. The opening ceremony is always a fun watch, celebrating the incredible feats of athleticism from competitors across the world as well as celebrating the culture where the games take place.

Just like in years prior, NBC will broadcast the Olympic games. The opening ceremony kicked off early for Americans, with NBC starting its broadcast at 6:55 AM eastern.

This is also the first live broadcast of the Olympic games by NBC, and there are plenty of ways to catch the action. You can always go the traditional route and tune into one of NBC’s channels. You can also download the NBC sports app and catch up on the action that way. Finally, you can go to the official NBC Olympics website to stream the games there.

If you’re bummed you missed the opening ceremony, NBC will re-broadcast the games at a time where everyone is awake. You can catch the re-broadcast starting at 7:30 PM Eastern.

Some Wish The Games Were Postponed For Longer

The games got off to a rocky start, and even this year, they’ve experienced serious problems with COVID-19. In fact, the opening ceremony had a mostly empty stadium and there won’t be spectators this year. For NBC commentator Bob Costas, they should have waited another year. Costas has been covering the Olympics for years.

He brought up the point that no spectators means that there’s no cultural exchange, which is one of the most important parts of the games. Not only that but playing without spectators may impact some athlete’s performance.

“Every athlete draws some sort of adrenaline and emotion from an audience,” Costas told Stephen Colbert. “That’s especially true at the Olympics, which are more about emotion than most sports events are.”

Hopefully, however, the Athletes will still be able to experience some of the wonders of the games. And while it may be different this year, the athletes are just as driven and ready to get the gold.