ROSWELL, Ga. — An arrest has been made in a case that has gone unsolved for more than three decades, police say. Roswell Police announced a major break in cold case that involves the 1988 murder of an 8-year-old boy. Joshua Randall Harmon went missing from his Roswell home on May 15 of that year. Harmon was found dead two days later in a wooded area not far from where he lived.