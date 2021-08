PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — For much of his young life, baseball has been the one sport above all others where Houlton’s Nick Perfitt has excelled. A 2018 graduate of Houlton Middle-High School, Perfitt was a three-sport athlete for the Shires, but it was his love for baseball that drove him to achieve greater success at the collegiate level. The talented 21-year-old athlete just finished his junior year of college at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, where he is pursuing a degree in business accounting.