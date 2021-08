Considering we have some of the worst facilities in P5. '20 had a fractionally higher per player rating, but lower overall rank because it was a 16 player class. We'll see how '22 finishes, but I don't understand the idea posted above that recruiting is 'weak at best'- it seems like a solid B. Some people think UVa should be recruiting like UNC for god knows what reason, a successful UVa imo is going to be closer to an Iowa St. type of program. Their ratings are worse than a lot of teams, inc. UVa, but they're well coached with a good QB and a roster that works for them.