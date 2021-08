The current furor around personalities, campaign aspirations, developer’s self-interest and the desire to create news begs the question, “What About Pocatello?” Pocatello is composed of roughly 56,637 people who have a variety of needs and dreams. Where do those people fit in amongst all the posturing, name-calling, labeling and gossip? The pressing needs of our people, our families and our businesses are lost in the distractions.