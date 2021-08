Kate Middleton is a busy mother of three, and all of her children are growing up so fast! Of course, with three small children, it can be challenging to figure out the best way to handle different situations that arise, and, as many moms know, parenting isn't easy! The Duchess of Cambridge has been known to take a practical approach to parenting her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and it seems to work for each child, despite their different personalities.