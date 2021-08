Oklahoma and Texas are reportedly flirting with the SEC and considering breaking up with the Big 12; Dan Patrick isn’t a fan of the idea. If the Sooners, in particular, go on to join the SEC, they’d become the second- or perhaps third-best team in the conference. Currently, Oklahoma runs the Big 12 (on the football side of things, at least). Patrick doesn’t think it’d be wise for the Sooners to walk away from being the powerhouse they currently are.