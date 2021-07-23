Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Davante Adams breaks off contract talks with Packers as camp approaches

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
atchisonglobenow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Turns out, Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only one who’s unhappy with the Green Bay Packers’ front office. A pair of NFL sources confirmed Friday morning an NFL Network report that first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, has cut off contract extension talks with the team — and there are no plans to resume them with training camp set to kick off next week.

www.atchisonglobenow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Network#Fox Sports Radio#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits He ‘Stole’ 1 Thing From Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady may have the advantage over Aaron Rodgers when it comes to winning championships, but that doesn’t mean he can’t learn some tricks from the three-time MVP. During “The Match” yesterday, Rodgers and Brady took some time away from golfing to casually toss the football around. It was then that Rodgers asked Brady about something he noticed when the two played against each other last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Davante Adams Reacts To The Trade For Randall Cobb

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly made one demand before coming back, though. He wanted the Packers to trade for one of his former teammates: wideout Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
HOT 107.9

Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence When Asked If He’ll Return to Green Bay

With Green Bay Packers training camp three weeks away, MVP Aaron Rodgers broke his silence when asked if he'll return to the team. The Match, a made-for-TV golf event airing on Turner Sports this week features Aaron Rodgers partnered with Bryson DeChambeau, and Tom Brady partners with Phil Mickelson. While...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Davante Adams

It looks like Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only star the Green Bay Packers are getting good news about today. There’s been some encouraging developments involving Davante Adams as well. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers and Adams had broken off negotiations on a possible contract extension,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Asked If He Still Wants To Be A Green Bay Packer

On his second day back with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers gave one of the most revealing press conferences we’ve seen in a long time. An obvious theme: his future with the Green Bay Packers beyond this season. The Packers acquiesced enough to Rodgers to get him to return...
NFLWBAY Green Bay

Rodgers’ honest press conference changes fans’ opinions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After his uniquely lengthy press conference yesterday, July 28, some fans have changed their opinions about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his behavior during the off season. The usually reserved Rodgers was open about his issues with Packers management. Him stepping out of the pocket...
NFLNBC Sports

Micah Hyde: When I left Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers told me how frustrated he was

When Aaron Rodgers addressed reporters for the first time after reporting to Packers training camp, he conducted an airing of grievances that included listing several good players who left the Packers, whom Rodgers says the team should have kept. One of those players was Micah Hyde, who was drafted by the Packers in 2013, played in Green Bay four years, and then left for Buffalo in free agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy