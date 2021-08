Looked great in the highlights from the finals. Nice momentum heading into the teeth of hard court season. Really excited for him. Can't play what ifs regarding his years at UVa. Like Trey Murphy, he made the right call for his pro career. As someone else said on the board, unlike the 4 year players, don't have quite the same bond with him, but still rooting for him. Heck, we need a top 10 American player again - he seems as likely as anyone at the moment! On to DC!