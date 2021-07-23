Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week

When we talk about Lehigh Valley Style, sometimes those unfamiliar will automatically assume we’re all about fashion. Flattering, sure, but we are not a fashion magazine. That’s not to say we don’t appreciate fashion or haven’t enjoyed celebrating local style over the years—we certainly have and will continue to do so!—but at our core, we are a magazine that celebrates the Lehigh Valley and those who live and work here. So, when it came time to talk about this year’s annual women’s feature, which has, over the last five years, continued to transition from focusing on fashion to concentrating on the woman behind the clothes, we decided to name it “Women of Substance,” calling on readers to nominate a woman who inspires them, not for her clothes, but for all of who she is.