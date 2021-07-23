Sharon Ponte Miller-Dunn 1942 – 2021
San Andreas, CA…Sharon Ponte Miller-Dunn, August 25, 1942 ~ July 20, 2021 (age 78) Sharon passed away on July 20, 2021 at 0423 at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, CA. Sharon was born on August 25, 1942 in Stockton, CA. to parents Ernest James and Eugenia Victoria Ponte Stevens. Sharon was working as a registered nurse. She was preceded in death by Eugenia Stephens (Mother), Ernest Stephens (Father). Sharon is survived by Spouse Robert James Dunn.thepinetree.net
