It Is The Guardians In Cleveland

Cleveland’s MLB team has a new brand name. It is goodbye Cleveland Indians and hello Cleveland Guardians. Major League Baseball’s Cleveland ownership has a new brand name and all of the merchandising opportunities will now be available for the 2021 holidays and the 2022 baseball season. Sports owners have dropped names and logos on products that have been deemed offensive such as the NFL’s Washington team name and the Edmonton Canadian Football League team name. Edmonton’s brand is now the Edmonton Elks. The Cleveland ownership’s thinking on its team logo began to evolve years ago. Now the team’s name has been relegated to the dustbin of history. It is not easy to change a brand name in sports say as it was in 1915. There is a process that includes the selling of products. The new brand name comes complete with the old team colors.