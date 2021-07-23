Cancel
Mark Hamill says he's secretly been in every 'Star Wars' movie since 2015

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill revealed he's secretly been a part of every "Star Wars" movie since 2015. He broke the news on Twitter, saying he's voiced multiple secret voice cameos. This includes in the sequel movies, "Solo" and "Rogue One." In Disney's popular "The Mandalorian" he voiced EV-9D9.

