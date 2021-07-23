Mark Hamill says he's secretly been in every 'Star Wars' movie since 2015

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Never has the involvement of Hayden Christensen in the Star Wars movies (and TV shows) been as exciting as when he was cast in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show to return to the role of Darth Vader. Of course, the Sith Lord once known as Anakin Skywalker remains the most famous role of the now 40-year-old Canadian actor, even though he has actually given really good performances in some interesting films over the years to follow. Therefore, I think we should take the time we have before this new series set in a galaxy far, far away premieres to revisit (or even discover) some other notable Hayden Christensen movies on streaming, starting with one that actually came out in between Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of Sith, but should not unnoticed.