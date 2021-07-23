Michelle Orange’s ‘Pure Flame’ Explores Feminism Through a Personal Lens

Your mother lived an unconventional life, earning an MBA and remaking herself into an executive vice president in the 1980s, when that was especially pioneering. I always knew she was doing something extraordinary, but she never framed her determination to reinvent and emancipate herself as feminist. I saw in her a strong, individualist drive to transcend her class and “succeed” on those terms. I was around 30 when, in quick succession, she fell in love, married, and retired from her CEOship at 60; I knew then I had to reevaluate everything I thought I knew about her choices.