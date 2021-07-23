Cancel
Kansas Supreme Court reverses conspiracy conviction, affirms murder, kidnapping convictions

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reversed a conspiracy conviction and affirmed other convictions, including murder and kidnapping, for a Sedgwick Co. woman. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 121,715: State of Kansas v. Heidi Hillard, it has affirmed in part and reversed in part the decision of the Sedgwick Co. District Court after Hillard appealed her convictions for premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and rape.

