Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

A Jersey Guy: Are the Eyes of Texas Only on the SEC?

By Mark Blaudschun
Posted by 
TMGSports
TMGSports
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WByDc_0b5tym4D00

The headline of the week was obvious: Texas and Oklahoma are making exit plans from the Big 12--to the SEC.

Makes sense, could and probably will happen.

But...there is always a but in these cases, isn't there?

Let me start by saying I spent five years working at the Dallas Morning News, often dealing with people from the University of Texas.

Austin remains one of my favorite cities in the country. Lots of good people down there.

Early on, however, I learned one characteristic of many UT people: Texas ALWAYS does what's in the best interest of Texas, regardless of fairness or feasibility.

With that in mind, here's my theory about what Texas--and Oklahoma, which is more like a pilot fish in matters concerning Texas-want.

Going to the SEC makes financial sense for Texas, which gets in the vicinity of 33 million per year from the Big 12 and can make more than $45 million a year in the SEC.

I think it was also a trial balloon floated by the Longhorns to see if there will be any reaction from the Big Ten, which generates more than $50 in media rights fees for each of its schools.

Texas will never be the main act in the SEC.

In fact, the Longhorns could be as irrelevant in that conference as Nebraska has been in the Big Ten.

But Texas could remain a super star in the Big Ten, which would also be a better fit in many ways for the Longhorns.

Imagine a Big Ten with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin as marquee attractions.

What also seems clear is that the final expansion to a four (16 teams) Super Conference set up is starting to take shape.

The SEC could very well make the first move and Texas will be delighted to be part of it, but the SEC is NOT the best move for Texas.

The only thing that is certain right now is that Texas has made it clear that it is listening to offers, of which the SEC may indeed be the best.

But the Big Ten would be better.

Comments / 0

TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
32
Followers
72
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
City
Guy, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#The Eyes Of Texas#Sec#The University Of Texas#Longhorns#Super Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
Politicssaturdaydownsouth.com

Conference realignment: Report reveals where West Virginia could land if it leaves Big 12

The future of the Big 12 is highly uncertain as it begins to look like Oklahoma and Texas will leave the conference to join the SEC. Reports have ranged from the Big 12 potentially merging with the Pac-12, Kansas reaching out to the Big Ten, the Big 12 looking to add new teams from conferences such as the ACC and the AAC turning the tables and looking to poach from the Big 12 leftovers.
Alabama StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Least Educated City in Alabama

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
Oklahoma StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The secrecy of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, backstabbing of Texas A&M

There is an old adage that secrets aren’t secrets; they’re just not any of your business. Unfortunately for Texas A&M, their biggest and most hated rival that they had been avoiding since discontinuing the Lone Star Showdown, the Texas Longhorns, have possibly been having secret meetings with Greg Sankey and the rest of the conference with the intentions of joining the SEC. As reported by ESPN, Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork expressed the school was not involved in any conversations on the matter, hinting at the fact they were unaware.
Posted by
FanSided

What if Penn State actually joins the SEC?

Conference realignment rumors are swirling, including speculation that three Big Ten teams could wind up in the SEC, which would have major implications for Penn State. With conference realignment rumors swirling and the ‘super conference’ phrase becoming more prevalent, is it possible Penn State could actually leave the Big Ten and join the SEC?
College Sports247Sports

Texas Longhorns move to SEC: Sam Acho predicts delay in playoff expansion

The Texas Longhorns are officially off to the SEC, as the board of regents and the conference have both voted unanimously to approve the move from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025. This move by the Longhorns — along with fellow Big 12 foe Oklahoma — is altering the future of college sports and will likely delay the expected expansion of the College Football Playoff. Former Texas linebacker and ESPN analyst Sam Acho explained more on Get Up! on Firday morning.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.
Texas StateKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

There’s a shortage of Topo Chico in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve stopped by convenience stores, you may have noticed a certain bottle that’s low in stock. A spokesperson for Topo Chico told KXAN they are experiencing a temporary tight stock of product due to “extremely strong consumer demand” combined with “a shortage of raw materials.”. “We’re...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

College football move rocks Texas legislature

In the midst of heated debates over voting rights, abortion access and critical race theory, a new partisan grenade will hit the Texas state legislature next week as it takes up an issue that at once unites and divides state politics: college football. The home of “Friday Night Lights” and...
College Sportssportswar.com

Yep, and Texas Tech (TCU/Baylor) and OSU for a bridge.

One of the ESPN talking heads yesterday said the ACC should think bigger... -- Hokiedc 07/30/2021 10:45AM. I swear they read Maroon Baboon's thread. Mission accomplished getting the -- goldendomer 07/30/2021 11:58AM. To be honest, TSL/CRB might be the premier place on this topic anywhere. -- Maroon Baboon 07/30/2021 12:03PM.
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma Legislators Rip OU for Leaving OSU Behind in SEC Move

There is nothing in writing that explicitly states OU must remain in the same conference as OSU, as we’ve obviously found over the last week. But OU’s decision to accept an SEC invite (and to leave OSU behind in the crumbling Big 12) is no doubt fraught with political implications, and we’re seeing that now, too.
College SportsBurnt Orange Nation

Texas/ou to the SEC?

When this news broke, I thought no way. This is just misinformation. Maybe UT is just signaling to everyone they're a free agent. But now the move to the SEC definitely seems to have some traction. Clearly no done deal and UT isn't even eligible to leave until 2025 (I think). But wow, talk about shaking up the landscape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy