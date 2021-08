The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has decided to remove caps on dividends paid by locally incorporated banks and finance companies, according to Reuters. The caps were introduced amid an uncertain economic outlook earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the central bank had urged local banks to cap their total dividends per share for the fiscal year 2020 at 60% of the previous year's level. The central bank cited the improving global economic outlook for not extending the restrictions.