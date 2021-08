Walt & Company is selected as agency of record by Light Field Lab. Based in San Jose, CA, Light Field Lab is a breakthrough technology startup designing advanced, scalable holographic systems. Walt & Company will work as an extension of the Light Field Lab team to manage a range of communications services, including product and market leadership campaigns, media and analyst relations, industry leadership positioning, and media event activations, and editorial services. Founded in 2017, Light Field Lab has raised $35 million to date—from such investors as Samsung, Verizon and Comcast—to fund its holographic display technology. "We are delighted to be partnering with Walt & Company to support our communications as we kick off the next phase of growth and product development," said Light Field Lab co-founder and CEO Jon Karafin.