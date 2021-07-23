Jack Hadley Black History Museum to reopen in August
The Jack Hadley Black History Museum is excited to announce its official reopening date of August 3, 2021. The Museum will be fully back open to guests both for scheduled and walk-in tours. Since March 12, 2020, and the beginning of the COVID-19pPandemic, the Jack Hadley Black History Museum has been closed to visitors and group tours. Since the temporary closure, the museum has shifted toward virtual offerings for guests and students.www.timesenterprise.com
Comments / 0