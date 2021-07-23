Jack Hadley Black History Museum to reopen in August

Jul. 26—Following a pandemic shutdown prolonged by funding limitations, the Fullerton Museum Center celebrated its reopening Saturday, July 24, with a new exhibit. "Have Blues, Will Travel" showcases the experiences of Black blues musicians who traveled the country from the 1930s to 1960s, and the dangers they faces, especially while touring in the south. The Negro Motorist Green Book, recently the topic of the Academy Award-winning film "Green Book," was one resource the musicians relied on for safe places to stop, and is featured in the exhibit along with other artifacts and narratives.