Dozens march in DC after shooting of 6-year-old girl, demand officials do more

Former NYC Police Commissioner Howard Safir joined "Fox News Live" to react to recent weekend gun violence across major cities in the United States. HOWARD SAFIR: What's going on is we're going back to the bad old days. We have vilified the police, we are defunding the police, and we've come up with these crazy bail laws that release known felons who have been convicted of the same crimes they continue to perpetrate, and we are sending a message to criminals that you don't have to fear the police. You know, back when I was commissioner and Commissioner Kelly and Commissioner Bratton, the only people that need to fear the police were criminals. So they kept their guns home, they were very careful about what they did, and they went to other places than New York City if they were committing crimes. The fact is if criminals don't fear police, if there is no accountability and certainty of arrest, they're gonna do what they've always done, commit crimes.