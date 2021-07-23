Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Dozens march in DC after shooting of 6-year-old girl, demand officials do more

By Emma Colton
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 people took part in a peaceful walk in Washington, D.C., to protest against rampant gun crimes in the nation’s capital and called on officials to do more to end the violence. "We are tired of seeing what’s going on in our city. The youth truly don’t comprehend...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 13

Fox News

Fox News

490K+
Followers
108K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Scooters#Police#Protest Riot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Former NYC police commissioner warns we are going back to the 'bad old days'

Former NYC Police Commissioner Howard Safir joined "Fox News Live" to react to recent weekend gun violence across major cities in the United States. HOWARD SAFIR: What's going on is we're going back to the bad old days. We have vilified the police, we are defunding the police, and we've come up with these crazy bail laws that release known felons who have been convicted of the same crimes they continue to perpetrate, and we are sending a message to criminals that you don't have to fear the police. You know, back when I was commissioner and Commissioner Kelly and Commissioner Bratton, the only people that need to fear the police were criminals. So they kept their guns home, they were very careful about what they did, and they went to other places than New York City if they were committing crimes. The fact is if criminals don't fear police, if there is no accountability and certainty of arrest, they're gonna do what they've always done, commit crimes.
Washington StatePosted by
Fox News

WA sergeant on why new police reform law caused deputies to called off K9 search for murder suspect

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr., with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department in Washington state, told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday that officers have been "unclear on whether they’re going to be OK to use force" in certain situations given the new police reform law, which went into effect last week, and have been advised to take a "conservative approach" in those cases.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Fox News

Louisiana groom arrested on his wedding night after allegedly opening fire on highway with wife, friend in car

A Louisiana man was arrested on his wedding night after allegedly opening fire on a highway while still wearing his tuxedo. The incident unfolded Saturday evening on the Bonnet Carré Spillway as Devin Jose Jones, his new wife, and a male friend were stuck in traffic caused by a car crash on their way back to Alexandria, St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told WVUE.
Utah StatePosted by
Fox News

Utah convicted murderer’s death sentence reinstated after lower court overturned it: reports

A Utah convicted murderer was back on death row Friday after a federal appeals court reinstated his sentence after it had been overturned by a lower court. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made its decision in the case of Von Lester Taylor, who was one of two defendants convicted in the Christmastime 1990 killings of a woman and her mother at a cabin in Summit County, Utah, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City reported.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Critics slam DC Mayor Muriel Browser for violating her own mask mandate

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser faced intense media backlash after flouting her own mask mandate over the weekend. On Sunday, photos emerged of the Democrat mayor allegedly officiating a wedding without a mask. Additional photos also showed Bowser maskless along with hundreds of other wedding guests at The Line DC hotel in the district’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, the Washington Examiner first reported.

Comments / 13

Community Policy