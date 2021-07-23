Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clarita, CA

How To Get Adorable Clothes For Your Toddler Without Spending A Lot

By KHTS Articles
Santa Clarita Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a huge range of toddler clothes on the market these days. However, gone are the days of visiting crowded shopping malls to pick out the perfect outfit. These days, shopping is done online and for good reason. You can find a lot of toddler clothing online, much more than you can in stores. Still, high street stores have all created their own online stores to stay relevant but the problem is, their clothing is still very expensive and the well known retailers often fall in this category.

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Toddlers#Santa Clarita Valley#Khts Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

This Toddler Dress Set Is Adorably Chic for Back-to-Preschool Season

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Shopping for a toddler? With back-to-school season in the not-so-distant future, it’s time to start looking around for preschool-friendly clothes. Obviously, you want pieces that the child will enjoy wearing, but you also want something cute enough for those precious back-to-school photos!
Apparelromper.com

10 Adorable Toddler Sandals That Are The Best For Little Feet

Whether your little one is enjoying a day at the pool or beach, going for a walk, or playing outside in the backyard, the sandals are a must when the weather is warm. Like adult sandals, best toddler sandals offer breathability, ventilation, and secure straps, but they’re extra cute when they’re designed for small feet.
Apparelmarthastewart.com

How to Get Rid of Stubborn Clothing Sweat Odors and Stains

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Certain stains and odors need a little more than detergent alone to remove them from your garments. Set-in marks, like those formed due to underarm sweat, can leave behind both discoloration and a lingering scent long after they have been washed. Ahead, learn how to combat these stubborn stains and odors to keep all of your laundry good as new for as long as possible.
BicyclesPosted by
The Independent

9 best balance bikes to get your toddler rolling

By starting your child off on a balance bike, you can help build confidence and skills at a young age. Built specifically for first-time riders, balance bikes are mini versions with no chains, pedals or gears, so toddlers and pre-schoolers can just focus on balancing and steering as safely as possible. “Balance bikes help to build their strength, fine-tune their motor skills, coordination and agility,” explains Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, co-founder of kids’ bike subscription service The Bike Club.There are a few things to consider: first, there’s adjustability. As many balance bikes are an investment, you want to pick one which can...
Apparelmalemodelscene.net

How To Properly Store Your Clothes And Shoes

When you’ve spent a load of money on your mens summer fashion clothing the last thing that you want is to have your storage be a problem. Keeping your clothes organized won’t just help you to see what you have when you are trying to pick an outfit. It also helps keep your clothing lasting longer and looking as it did when you first bought it.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

7 Amazing Fitness Gadgets That You Must Purchase This Year

We are bedeviled with the need to multitask at present, as the time demands. These activities most times make us take risks that endanger our health. But the fact remains that our health should be our major priority, lying on top of our scale of preferences, irrespective of the situation.
Kidshealthday.com

Naps and Your Toddler

Most 2- to 3-year-olds need 12 to 13 hours of sleep a day -- and it's a rare child who will stack them all together. Trying to adjust a child's schedule so she does may cause nighttime sleep problems, since being overtired can cause her to become hyperactive. How many...
CelebritiesThrive Global

Valentina Lopez of Happiness Without: “Spend quality time with your family”

Spend quality time with your family. I know it’s easy to get lost in TV shows, on social media, watching videos on YouTube, etc. However, there’s something powerful about deep human connection. Connecting with your loved ones is not only a way to show that you care about them. It’s also a way to feel immensely better and to not feel alone in this world. If you’re someone who tends to feel alone or lost, this intense connection with people you love can help you get better.
Home & GardenPosted by
Real Simple

How to Get Slime Out of Your Carpet, Clothes, and Every Fabric in Between

Remove yourself from a sticky situation with these expert slime cleaning tips using products you have at home. Over the past few years, slime has become one of the most covetable children's toys around—and for good reason. (A science experiment, art project, and something otherworldly rolled into one? Yes, please.) But, slime can be a total nuisance for parents— especially when it gets all over that pricey, upholstered sofa, or area rug.
Beauty & Fashiontimebusinessnews.com

How to Shop for Kids Shoes – 4 Points You Must Consider

Everyone loves shopping but when it comes to buying kids’ shoes, it becomes a challenging task. There are many things you need to consider before buying them. Buying shoes for young children is a minefield for any parent but purchasing shoes for children need to have a real balance – you don’t only want to ensure that your kids shoes are cozy, breathing, and supportive in helping to grow a healthy foot but also that it is strong enough to meet the needs of a neat and active young boy!
Kidsnewfolks.com

How to make hand-me-down clothes seem new for your tween

Hand-me-down clothes for kids are admittedly a godsend for parents on a budget. You get all-new (or, at least, new to you) clothes for your kids, without the hefty price tag that often comes with buying an all-new wardrobe every time your growing child sprouts up a few more inches. However, for some kids, especially tweens (who just so happen to be, unfortunately, also growing like weeds), hand-me-down clothes can be less than ideal, even embarrassing. How can you make hand-me-down clothes for kids more appealing? We have a few ideas on how to make hand-me-downs seem new, so everyone in the family is happy.
LifestyleEssence

How to Enjoy Summer Traveling Without Cheating On Your Money Goals

If you’re wondering if you can still travel and meet your goals, the answer is “yes.”. You’re scrolling through Instagram and it seems like every other post is a travel ad or someone you know traveling. You’re so focused on your money goals but it’s getting harder and harder each day to remain steadfast as you suppress your love of travel. So you begin to ask yourself, “Can I actually travel and still meet my goals?”
Stamford, CTStamford Advocate

5 Key Tips to Find the Best Gift for a Baby

Struggling with baby gift ideas? When a loved one brings a new bundle of joy into the world, you will want to celebrate with them and show you care with the right gift for a baby. This is not always straightforward, though, and many people struggle when it comes to...
Kidsbutterpolish.com

How to Parent Your Toddler in a Fun Way

Every parent wants to provide the best for their kids. According to an article by Healthline, children learn through playing and having fun. It is why providing your kids with the right toys will help them learn while they play. Because fun and games are vital in every child’s development...
Mental HealthPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Chronically Ill People Spend a Lot of Time at Home — This Is How They Make It Comfortable

Before Tori Saylor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, she didn’t put much thought into her apartment. She had just two plates, two forks, and two spoons in the kitchen; her bed sat on a collapsible frame without a headboard. Tori describes her pre-illness living style as “bare bones bachelor pad” without pictures, decor, or even chairs — but after she became sick two years ago, her apartment became something other than just the place she slept at night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy