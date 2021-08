While we’re still in a worldwide pandemic, there are many signs that the world is starting to return to a sense of what life was like before COVID-19. Many states and countries are lifting quarantine and mask mandates as well as modifying travel restrictions. Shops, restaurants, and other places of business are working toward full capacity and there seems to be interest among people to get out and enjoy a vacation or travel to see family members they haven’t seen in over a year. According to the Transportation Security Administration, the number of passengers that have crossed airport security has more than doubled since this past January. Even though many of us may feel comfortable out in the world again, it is important to stay diligent, take care of your health while traveling, and be mindful of others.