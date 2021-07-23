Cancel
Pond’s Shiny Joe Ryan returns with solo record ‘Shiny’s Democracy’: “Making this album was more about letting the magic happen”

By David James Young
NME
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday (July 23), Shiny Joe Ryan has shared his second solo album ‘Shiny’s Democracy’ via Spinning Top Records. Arriving seven years after his debut under the moniker, the album sees the singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist further exploring the outer reaches of indie-pop, psychedelia and vintage rock. It’s a momentous release for Ryan, who’s having quite the busy year – his band Pond are preparing a new studio album, ‘9’, while his day job as a Tame Impala roadie is set to resume in the latter part of 2021.

Related
Musichappymag.tv

Shiny Joe Ryan on democratic oddities and creative mateship

Shiny Joe Ryan is a happy enigma among Australia’s musical landscape. One part psychedelic rock, one part folk (kinda, maybe?) – wrapped together with a keen sense of humour. Oddities that form together perfectly, when in theory, they really shouldn’t. On his latest album, Shiny’s Democracy, Joe takes these contradictions...
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Shiny Joe Ryan “A Stitch In Time” (2021)

Tomorrow, Pond multi-instrumentalist Shiny Joe Ryan drops his sophomore album, Shiny’s Democracy, and we are thrilled today to premiere the final single off the album, “A Stitch in Time”. As you would expect from a multi-instrumentalist and member of Pond, he takes his cues from a variety of influences, including...
