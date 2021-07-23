Pond’s Shiny Joe Ryan returns with solo record ‘Shiny’s Democracy’: “Making this album was more about letting the magic happen”
Today (July 23), Shiny Joe Ryan has shared his second solo album ‘Shiny’s Democracy’ via Spinning Top Records. Arriving seven years after his debut under the moniker, the album sees the singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist further exploring the outer reaches of indie-pop, psychedelia and vintage rock. It’s a momentous release for Ryan, who’s having quite the busy year – his band Pond are preparing a new studio album, ‘9’, while his day job as a Tame Impala roadie is set to resume in the latter part of 2021.www.nme.com
