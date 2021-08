Your perfectionism is not all of who you are. You are a unique, multidimensional human being and “perfectionism” is just one of many parts of your unique personality. You may also have playful parts, mathematical parts, and humorous parts than make up the whole of who you are. Notice the difference you feel inside between “being a perfectionist” vs. having “one part that tries to help you by doing things perfectly.” Which statement holds the most hope and self-compassion?