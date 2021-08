Do you want to boost your chances of success in a job transition? This event is for those who are either in transition or contemplating a change. All HBS alumni as well as other business leaders are invited. For over 20 years, Tom Mallory has been helping people prepare for and go through a job transition, both as an executive search consultant and as a personal transition coach. For the last 12 years, these confidential group meetings have been a helpful resource to learn best practices, explore ideas and get individualized feedback from each month’s group. Meetings are restricted to only 10 seats to create a more personalized experience so register online early to save a place.