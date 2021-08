With training camp kicking into gear for the Chicago Bears this week, there are no shortages of storylines for fans to follow in the months ahead. How will the quarterback position play out between the veteran Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields? How quickly can the offensive line mesh after a ton of turnover and the addition of two rookie tackles during the offseason? On the defensive side of the ball, can the Bears regain some of their earlier form with a new defensive coordinator and a lack of established talent in the secondary?