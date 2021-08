A report published by Politico calls attention to growing concern about a trend that has some of congress worried about a significant increase in farmland owned by China. Tens-of-thousands of acres of agricultural land in Grant, Adams, Douglas, and Chelan county is owned by Canada, Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Germany, according to the USDA. The report does not specifically cite Chinese ownership in the those counties, but there is an ‘other’ category that accounts for nearly 10,000 more thousand acres. Out of the four-county area, Adams County has the most foreign-owned agricultural land, by far, with 2,677 acres owned by Canada, 2,696 acres owned by the United Kingdom, and 8,473 acres owned by ‘other’ countries.