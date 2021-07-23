Cancel
CBS LA

Remains Found In Ballona Wetlands ID’d As Missing Woman Kolby Story

By CBSLA Staff
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Skeletal remains found last week in a wetlands area near Venice have been identified as those of a missing 32-year-old woman.

An undated photo of 32-year-old Kolby Story. (LAPD)

Los Angeles police reported Friday that the L.A. County coroner’s office confirmed that the remains belong to Kolby Story.

Story had last been seen on Dec. 7, 2020, in the 12300 block of Pacific Avenue in Mar Vista.

On July 16, during the homeless encampment cleanups taking place along the Venice Boardwalk, police found Story’s checkbook and driver’s license in a beach tunnel.

A search was conducted, and later that day, authorities found her remains in the nearby Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve, located south of Marina Del Rey.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible cause of death or whether there are any suspects in the case.

Los Angeles, CA
Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

