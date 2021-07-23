Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Looking to Buy a Tesla Car? You May Want to Price Insurance First

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMJBh_0b5tu1ib00

When drivers upgrade their cars, they often forget that insurance costs may also rise. Insurance on luxury vehicles often costs more than less expensive counterparts. However, the safety features on these cars may help offset some of the factors that drive up insurance prices , including the vehicles’ higher prices and increased repair costs.

Musk Says: Elon Musk: ‘I Lose Money on Bitcoin’ But Tesla Likely to Accept It as Payment Again
Financial Planning: The Cost To Buy Electric Cars With the Longest Range

The Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle was recently voted by Consumer Reports as a Top Pick for safety, with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) giving the Model 3 the Top Safety Pick+ designation, the IIHS’ highest safety award, ConsumerReports.org says.

If you’re contemplating an electric vehicle, you will save money on gas and can also qualify for federal income tax credits plus rebates of up to $7,500, according to FuelEconomy.gov.

But how much will insurance cost?

Motortrend.com recently compared prices on the website Insure.com for cars in Tesla’s S3XY line, and their BMW counterparts, when available. BMW doesn’t make an EV in their 3 Series, but the manufacturer does have a plug-in hybrid.

Overall, BMWs cost slightly less to insure, with the exception of the Tesla Model 3 Performance model. The Tesla Model 3 Performance edges out the BMW M340i and the BMW 330e plug-in hybrid on insurance costs. The Model 3 Performance costs $2,307 annually to insure, compared to $2,749 for the BMW M3.

As we get into the higher-end models from these manufacturers, however, BMW beats out Tesla on insurance costs. The Tesla Model S costs an average of $3,673 in insurance annually, while the BMW 740i, an ICE vehicle in BMW’s 7 Series, costs $3,078.

However, compare the retail prices of $81,000 for the Tesla Model S base model and $87,000 for the 740i BMW base model, and the Tesla offers better value. Plus, the Model S range covers 412 miles on a single charge while the 740i only gets 22/29 mpg and uses gasoline. The BMW 745e plug-in hybrid costs $3,274 on average to insure, but only gets 17 miles of range per charge.

As we head into SUV territory, Tesla’s Model Y Long Range costs $2,118 annually to insure, Motortrend reports. The BMW xDrive30i costs $1,725. The Model Y Performance costs $2,227, while the comparable ICE-powered X3M40i costs $1,910 to insure and the top-of-the-line X3M raises insurance premiums to $2,074.

The Tesla Model X costs $3,355 to insure annually for the entry-level Long Range trim package, and as much as $4,025 for the high-end Plaid version, which goes 0 to 60 in roughly 2.4 seconds, Motortrend.com says. BMW’s ICE-powered X5 M, which guzzles gas at a rate of 13 / 18 mpg, costs less to insure at $2,993.

Quick Tips: Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Fun Facts: 28 Most Expensive Celebrity Cars in the World

When you’re selecting a vehicle, you’ll want to run the numbers on not just insurance, but fuel costs, repair costs and how well the car holds its value.

Also, many factors go into calculating insurance, including the driver’s claims and driving records, the driver’s credit history and the safety features on the vehicle. To get the best rates, you might consider taking a defensive driving course through your insurance provider, maintaining a good credit rating and shopping around . Tesla also offers its own insurance to California drivers, which may provide lower rates for some drivers.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Looking to Buy a Tesla Car? You May Want to Price Insurance First

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Electric Cars#Consumer Reports#Iihs#Consumerreports Org#Motortrend Com#Insure Com#Ev#Bmws#The Tesla Model S#Ice#740i#Plaid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsBusiness Insider

A supply crunch has sent used car prices soaring. These 16 models are now worth more used than new

Skipping a brand-new car for one that's lightly used has always been the most wallet-friendly way of going about things. Not anymore. In the strange and sometimes utterly backward-seeming times we're living in, it's actually cheaper to buy some cars new rather than second hand. A recent study from automotive research site iSeeCars.com identified 16 such vehicles, some of which cost thousands more to buy used.
CarsWRAL

Tesla Says Autopilot Makes Its Cars Safer. Crash Victims Say It Kills.

Benjamin Maldonado and his teenage son were driving back from a soccer tournament on a California freeway in August 2019 when a truck in front of them slowed. Maldonado flicked his turn signal and moved right. Within seconds, his Ford Explorer pickup was hit by a Tesla Model 3 that was traveling about 60 mph on Autopilot.
Carselectrek.co

How much does it cost to charge a Tesla?

When thinking about a future electric vehicle purchase like a Tesla, your first thought might be, “how much does a Tesla cost?” Well, we’ve already covered that for you. If you’re like many people and are new to the world of electric vehicles, your next question might be, “how much does it cost to charge a Tesla?”
Buying CarsErie Times-News

It's harder to buy a vehicle for under $10,000 as prices of new and used cars jump

Cheap used cars are vanishing. With new-car production constrained by pandemic-related parts shortages and with used-car prices soaring,more Americans are hunting everywhere for inexpensive rides. As a result, the number of vehicles available for less than $10,000 is dwindling. “I don’t know where you go for cheap transportation if you’re...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 Vs Toyota Camry Hybrid: Five-Year Cost Of Ownership

How much does it cost to own a Tesla Model 3 for five years? How about a Toyota Camry Hybrid? Comparing these two cars in terms of their cost to own makes perfect sense. This is because the Model 3 and Camry are actually similar in many ways. Toyota is...
EconomyCleanTechnica

What Surprises Can We Expect From Tesla’s Cybertruck?

Will the production version of the Tesla Cybertruck be identical to what we witnessed during Tesla’s glass-shattering launch event in 2019? Absolutely not. There are plenty of updates we can expect transitioning from prototype to a production-ready pickup. And it appears there are several in the works. Tesla CEO Elon...
Buying Carsmotoringresearch.com

Used car buyers rush to SUVs as time taken to sell HALVES

As Brits prepare for a summer staycation following the lifting of Covid restrictions, new figures show that eight of the top 10 fastest-selling used cars are family-friendly SUVs. The fastest-selling motor leaving retailer forecourts right now is the 2016 Volkswagen Touareg, which takes just 22 days to sell. The Ford...
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A Tesla Boat? The Vehicles Survive Torrential Floodwaters

When floodwaters hit streets, most cars are in trouble. But not Tesla's, not necessarily. A new video depicts a Tesla Model 3 powering through torrential floodwaters, according to a report from China's Henan province, which has suffered substantial floods this month. If you look closely, you can see water jetting up from behind the rear wheels, signifying forward propulsion through waters crowded with stalled fossil-fuel vehicles.
CarsTop Speed

We Now Have Proof That Tesla Is Trying to Dethrone the Porsche Taycan At The Nürburgring

Tesla was quite active at the Green Hell before the Covid hit us, but it seems like it’s back there again; this time, with a prototype of the Model S Plaid. The only logical explanation for the red prototype to be there is it gunning for a record lap. The company had unofficially set a record back in 2019, but is back two years later to set another record that could possibly be an official attempt to dethrone the Porsche Taycan. Exciting stuff, isn’t it?
MarketsGear Patrol

The Best Cars You Can Buy for a Bitcoin Today

The price of a bitcoin is a fickle thing. It rises and falls like the tides...at least, if the sea were controlled not by the steady tug of the moon's gravity but by the mysterious invisible (or at least translucent) hand of a free market made up largely of tech-savvy investor-nerds and anti-establishment libertarians.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Architectural Digest

In 2040, You May Drive a Car That Looks Like This

The Lincoln Motor Company recently revealed a quartet of concept cars aimed at depicting the types of vehicles the automaker might potentially produce in 2040, and the designs are shocking and compelling in all the best ways. The concepts were created by four teams of transportation design students at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California—one of the world’s premier institutions for up-and-coming automotive thought—and were based on a very simple brief.

Comments / 0

Community Policy