Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Video: Isaiah Rashad Ft. Doechii, Kal Banx “Wat U Sed”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his album The House Is Burning impacting July 30, Isaiah Rashad brings the vibes on his latest offering. Over a laid back production and a distilled voice, the TDE rapper from Chattanooga walks it like he talks it on the smooth ditty featuring Doechii and Kal Banx. The complimentary...

rapradar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sed#Booze#House#Tde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichypebeast.com

Isaiah Rashad Releases Tracklist for ‘The House is Burning’ Album

Isaiah Rashad has released the tracklist for his upcoming album, The House is Burning, which arrives on July 30. Additionally, Rashad has taken to Instagram to announce the accompanying tour, entitled “Lil’ Sunny’s Awesome Vacation.” The disclosure of new information comes after he announced the album’s release date a few weeks prior.
Musichypebeast.com

Isaiah Rashad Unveils 2021 Tour Dates

Isaiah Rashad is set to hit the road for the first time a long while, this time in support of his forthcoming album, The House Is Burning. The TDE artist is kicking off his Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation tour on September 8 at the House of Blues in Boston followed by shows in areas like New York, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Austin and Atlanta. Rashad will wrap up the 42-city tour on November 9 in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Celebritiesthesource.com

TDE’s Isaiah Rashad Set To Hit 42 City Tour

Isaiah Rashad is the latest rapper to take his show on the road as he is set to go on tour. Isaiah Rashad recently revealed his project tracklist and features from his highly anticipated second album, The House Is Burning, on Top Dawg Entertainment. In support of his forthcoming album,...
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Sheff G Ft. Polo G “On Go”

From BK to Chiraq, Sheff G keeps it moving on his new record with Polo G. Produced by Great John, the Brooklyn rapper and Chi-town’s hall of famer rep their gang and let off threats towards that adversaries while mobbing with their crews, flexing their jewelry, and racing through the city. Catch ’em if you can.
MusicStereogum

Stream Isaiah Rashad’s Long-Awaited New Album The House Is Burning

Five years ago, the Chattanooga rapper Isaiah Rashad released his album The Sun’s Tirade. In rap, five years is an eternity, and Rashad has been off the radar for most of that time. After a long disappearance, though, Rashad has now returned with his follow-up. Rashad’s label TDE has given a grand rollout to his new album The House Is Burning, and that album is now here.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Isaiah Rashad & ScHoolboy Q Reconnect On “Runnin”

While fans patiently wait for the Friday (7/30) release of The House Is Burning, Isaiah Rashad continues to bless us with weekly content. And today, he’s back digging in the vaults to unearth a record that will not be featured on the album. Like “200/Warning” and “Slow Motion” before it,...
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Young Dolph, Skepta, Isaiah Rashad and More – New Projects This Week

It's the last two days of July and as we shift into August, a number of rappers are dropping off some new music to get us through the weekend before the month closes out. Memphis' own Young Dolph delivers Paper Route Illuminati, a compilation album from his independent label, Paper Route Empire. The label's first-ever collective effort contains appearances from their growing roster including Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, PRE's First Lady Joddy Badass and newest signees Snupe Bandz, PaperRoute Woo and Big Unc. Along with the announcement of the album, which was made earlier this month, Dolph released the single "Blu Boyz."
Musicmusictimes.com

'RIP Young' Trends Worldwide As Isaiah Rashad Drops New Jaw-Dropping Beat

"RIP Young" is just one of the songs Isaiah Rashad released on his "The House is Burning" album. It did not take a long time for Rashad to spread his words as his fans immediately gave his new project enough appreciation. The most-awaited project of the rapper arrived alongside five singles, and it graced people's ears all at once.
Chattanooga, TNthis song is sick

Isaiah Rashad Makes Triumphant Return With New Album ‘The House Is Burning’

Isaiah Rashad’s story is one of trial, tribulation, and triumph. The Chattanooga, Tennessee born rapper has been the mind behind some of hip hop’s most recognizable underground hits, and it’s been a long five years since his last album, The Sun’s Tirade. In that time, Rashad has experienced the highest peaks, the deepest valleys, and come out the other side a matured artist capable of conveying the intricacies of inner turmoil and growth like few others can. That hard fought growth comes to a head with the highly-anticipated release of his new album, The House Is Burning.
MusicVulture

Isaiah Rashad Was Always TDE’s Secret Weapon — Now, He’s Ready to Own It

For a certain time, it seemed like Isaiah Rashad might follow in Kendrick Lamar’s immediate footsteps as the newest rap star of the formidable Top Dog Entertainment roster. Then, he went silent. The then-22-year-old Chattanooga native had left Middle Tennessee State University to pursue a rap career and, by 2013, signed to the California-based label TDE; the following year, he released his debut mixtape Cilvia Demo. With Lamar, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q (known together as Black Hippy) already leading TDE, Rashad — along with SZA — brought a new perspective and embraced his identity as the lone Southerner among a crew of L.A. heads. In 2016, he released his critically acclaimed debut album, The Sun’s Tirade. A sold-out national tour and festival appearances leveraged his success — and lined his pockets — sooner than he could keep up.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Shows Love To Isaiah Rashad's New Album

Isaiah Rashad's latest album The House Is Burning was easily one of the most anticipated projects of the entire year. After taking five years between albums, fans were hoping for some new material and Rashad ended up delivering with an incredible body of work. Over the last 24 hours, fans have taken to social media to profess their love for the album and all of the great sounds that Rashad produces throughout it.
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow, Isaiah Rashad, Tyler the Creator x Lykke Li and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow and Isaiah Rashad x Doechii x Kal Banx, who both released brand new singles from their forthcoming albums, as well as a Lykke Li remix from Tyler, the Creator that’s finally on streaming. Also joining this selection are Dave and Leon Bridges with their latest full-length releases, singles from Samm Henshaw, Logic, Jordan Rakei, Boyz Noise and TOMMY €A$H, plus a Metallica cover from J Balvin.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Isaiah Rashad And Smino Slide On Smooth New Track "Claymore"

Isaiah Rashad is an artist that fans have been waiting on for quite some time now. After a long wait between projects, some supporters were worried that Rashad would never actually drop. In the end, Rashad was able to reassure his fans as he announced the release date for The House Is Burning, just a few weeks ago. Now, the album is finally out and fans are ecstatic about everything they've heard so far. There are plenty of standout tracks here, including the effort with Smino called "Claymore."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow & Da Brat Think Jermaine Dupri Needs To Rekindle Romance With Janet Jackson

He looks to Jermaine Dupri as a father figure and Bow Wow doesn't shirk at an opportunity to tease the mega-producer. This time, Bow is playfully targeting J.D.'s personal life, particularly his dating choices, and he's gotten Da Brat to co-sign his sentiments. From 2002 to 2009, Dupri and Janet Jackson were an item. It has been widely reported that the couple decided to break up because neither party was willing to make the sacrifice to move in with the other, and Janet wasn't going to make the leap to call Atlanta her permanent home.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy