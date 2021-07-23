Cancel
Young Dolph, Key Glock, Paper Route Empire Ft. Snupe Bandz “Blu Boyz”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaper Route Empire’s got the blues. Young Dolph highlights his Paper Route Empire on his new single with Key Glock and Snupe Bandz. On the trap banger, the trio take their grind to new heights and get in their bag with endless paper.

Comments / 0

Musichotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Announces New Album "Paper Route Illuminati"

Young Dolph has been quietly enjoying a run as one of hip-hop's most consistent artists, though the Paper Route Empire head honcho remains almost criminally underrated. Still, that hasn't stopped him from continuing to line up strong releases, even after previously toying with the notion of early retirement. Today, Dolph...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Is High Energy On "Talking To My Scale"

It was only a few months ago when Young Dolph announced his retirement from rap (again) following the release of Dum and Dummer 2 with Key Glock. Yet, in true Young Dolph fashion, the Memphis rapper has seemed to have enough of spending more time with his children during retirement and has blessed die-hard listeners with PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATI, a new full length release. "Talking To My Scale", the introductory track, kicks off the 36-year-olds eighth studio album with nothing but energy.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Belly, The Weeknd Ft. Young Thug “Better Believe It”

Steady on top, die on top. XO and YSL connect in the explosive video to Belly and The Weeknd’s new collaboration featuring Young Thug. Over an eerie beat by Zaytoven, the trio boast their success and their status in the game. For the braggadocios hook and opener, The Weeknd burns rubber and torches an oil plant. Belly proclaims his goat status from an auto factory and a high-rise in a burning city, while Young Thug adds his slat talk and is unfazed after being ran over by a truck. Y’all better believe.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Fans Slam Nelly for 'Wasting Women's Time' after Split with Shantel Jackson - Look through His Dating History

Nelly is in the eye of the storm after confirming he and Shantel Jackson are no longer together. Given his dating history, fans believe he’s just wasting women’s time. On July 31, “The Platinum Life” star Shantel Jackson attracted a lot of attention after one of her social media followers asked if she and Nelly were still together. She replied they were “just friends.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

EST Gee releases ‘Bigger Than Life or Death’ ft. Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, more

Louisville street rap up and comer EST Gee has just released his new project Bigger Than Life Or Death, featuring 15 new songs, including recent singles "Bigger Than Life Or Death," "Lick Back," and "Capitol 1." The fast-rising rapper is joined by a handful of big name guests, including Future and Young Thug on a new remix of "Lick Back"; Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and Rylo Rodriguez (all on "5500 Degrees"); and his label boss Yo Gotti on two songs (one of which also features 42 Dugg); as well as Lil Durk (on "In Town") and Pooh Shiesty (on "All I Know"). The guest appearances are well-picked and well-executed, and they should hopefully draw in some new listeners, but the feeling you get from Bigger Than Life Or Death is that EST Gee himself is on his way to the forefront of rap. He's got a cold, hard delivery and he knows how to wrap his gritty storytelling in an accessible package without toning down the pure venom of his street rap roots. Hear it for yourself by streaming the full album below.
Musicrapradar.com

Mickey Factz, Blu, Nottz Ft. Asher Roth “Reign”

Mickey Factz, Blu, and Nottz “Reign” supreme on their latest single featuring Asher Roth. Anchored by Nottz’ brolic beat scratches by DJ Unexpected, Mickey, Blu, and Roth individually deliver their top-notched rhymes and their keen flows. “Reign”‘s off Mickey Factz, Blu, and Nottz’ joint LP, The Narrative, which has previously...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JT Gifts Lil Uzi Vert A Custom Matte Black Escalade For His Birthday

The love is real between Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls star JT. The pair have often with tacked with criticisms from strangers on the internet, but they've maintained their romance despite recent controversies, including Uzi's ex who claims the rapper assaulted her. Over the weekend, Uzi celebrated his birthday in style and JT helped make sure it was one to remember by gifting her boyfriend a custom, matte black Cadillac Escalade.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Offset Jim & Kenny Beats Team Up For Tantalizing Banger "Face Card"

Oakland artist Offset Jim has been making big moves as of late thanks to a steady stream of new singles and projects that showcase his cold as ice flow and braggadocios lyrics. The artist has been catching the eye of various high-profile artists and producers, including Kenny Beats who has had a dominant last few years in the industry. Recently, the two teamed up for a brand new track called "Face Card," which has both artists showing off their vast talents.
MusicRadar.com

Harmony equips its retro offset Silhouette model with a Bigsby vibrato

Harmony has unveiled a Bigsby-equipped version of its Silhouette. A super-cool retro-inspired offset electric guitar equipped with gold foil mini-humbuckers, a nitrocellulose finish, and US-build, the silhouette represents the epitome of high-end pawnshop kitsch. Now with a Bigsby B5 vibrato, the Silhouette's cup is positively overflowing with vintage mojo. Heck,...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Top Glock Trigger, Timney Alpha Competition Series

Looking to improve the trigger on your Glock? The Timney Alpha is one to consider!. Timney Triggers has just recently introduced their new Alpha Competition trigger series for Glock pistols. They have two models, one for Glock Gens 3-4, and one for the Glock Gen 5 guns.There is no shortage of companies making improved trigger systems for Glocks, as historically their trigger pulls have been mediocre at best, and heavier than claimed factory specs for all but Gen 5 guns. Instead of simply tweaking existing parts, as you see with most aftermarket Glock triggers, Timney engaged in some serious out-of-the-box thinking. The...
Musicjagurltv.com

New Music Friday: Young Dolph, Tink, and Toosii and more!

It’s a new week, which means it’s time to update you with new music to add to your playlist. Young Dolph and his label Paper Route Empire have collaborated and gifted us with the album “Paper Route Illuminati,” and some of the best rappers in the game are featured on it. The undeniable talent Tink is back with another studio album that will have us in our feelings called “Heat Of the Moment.” Toosii also makes a return to the new music list with another hit, “Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation).” Check out who else dropped new music this week.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Paul Wall, Lil Keke & Slim Thug Unite For “Still Sippin” Single

“Still Tippin” is a Texas classic. I’m not even from that state, so I’m not fully immersed or well-versed in its hip hop scene, but I know that that track is a classic. Two-thirds of that song’s authors — Paul Wall, Lil Keke, and Slim Thug — have connected for...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Curly J Spits Bars And Melodies On Brand New Track "No Drill"

New York artist Curly J is a self-proclaimed "King Of Melodies" and when it comes to his music, he wears the title well. Throughout the last couple of years, he has delivered a steady stream of new tracks, including the effort "Bag Different 3.0" which was covered by this site just last year in November. Needless to say, Curly J is in the midst of perfecting his craft and he has improved with each new effort. This improvement is on full display in his latest track called "No Drill."
Movieswidescreenreview.com

BLU-RAY REVIEW

In "A Quiet Place II," following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Simmonds, Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. (Gary Reber)

Comments / 0

