Eye Spy morphs from image to image fast enough that you have to pay attention to see the narrative. Seals and other ocean life change into plastic bottles on the beach, the manmade objects that found their way into a bird’s stomach. Then back rushing ocean waves, lush coral of vibrant colors, sea turtles and teeming schools of fish. The music is serene with powerful, tidal undercurrents. The loop between the vivacity of the ocean and the damage we have done to it is causal in both directions. It gives us a sense of what’s at stake in the effort to adapt to climate change, and what could be if we manage to do enough.