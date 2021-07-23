Cancel
York County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Interior York by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Interior York AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN YORK NORTH CENTRAL STRAFFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 1237 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Effingham, or near Ossipee, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alfred, Ossipee, Effingham, Cornish, Waterboro, Wolfeboro, Limerick, Acton, Freedom, Brookfield, Wakefield, Parsonsfield, Newfield, Shapleigh, Porter, Middleton and Milton. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

