Fox Lake, WI

Fox Lake sewing business surges: Sallie Tomato considers expansion

By kthomas-at-capitalnewspapers-com
Wiscnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX LAKE — After launching a 9,000-square-foot shipping facility in March, sewing business Sallie Tomato, based in Fox Lake, is looking to expand again. “We’ve already outgrown the warehouse space,” said founder/operator Jessica Barrera. “We filled it up fast. Now I would like to double our warehouse size. We have the land to do it, so it could happen within the next year or two. We’ve just started talking to our builder and we’re going to draw up a plan and get a proposal together for expanding.”

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

