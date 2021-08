We did it! We made it to episode 500 of The TouchArcade Show! Wahoo! We spend a good amount of the show this week talking about the Playdate (again) which we pre-ordered on Thursday and are stupidly excited about. We then buzz through a handful of our normal weekly mobile gaming stories so that we can spend the back end of the show sharing the best TouchArcade memories that were sent in by you, our fans. We asked everyone last week to send in their story of how they first got into TouchArcade or mobile gaming in general, and the response was wonderful. So much so that we had to save a bunch of them for next week. If you have a story like that please, send it our way! I absolutely love reading them and I kid you not a number of them made me tear up. I love you guys, podcast listeners/viewers and/or site readers <3.