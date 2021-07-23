Russ “Lake Como”

Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette. The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I...