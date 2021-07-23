Russ “Lake Como”

If you hike through the forested peaks of Lake Como, you’ll find a floral wonder: wild, blue hydrangea. During our yearlong honeymoon, Jack and I spent ten blissful days in a small mountaintop village aside Lake Como. We relished in lakeside aperitifs, lunches at our secret beach, trips to our favorite alimentari for wine & meats and walks through forests to and from stunning Italian villas. Throughout our hikes, I foraged for wild hydrangea. Pressing them on the road, they now hang framed on our wall. A reminder that we’ll return to this most beautiful lake before too long.
