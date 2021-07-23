Cancel
Russ “Lake Como”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuss continues his romance abroad at “Lake Como”, his latest release from his weekly music series. From shopping sprees in Paris to the villas in Italy, Russ showers his special lady with love and the finer things on his nostalgic ballad. He’ll make it happen.

Russ
#Lake Como#Italy#Paris
