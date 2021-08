NOV. 3, 1939 — JULY 16, 2021. Maryrose Cheatham passed away after a long battle with dementia on July 16, 2021. Maryrose was born in Baker, Oregon to J.R. and Alta Austin. She was the youngest of three children and was preceded in death by her brothers Jerry R. and Edmond Austin. Maryrose grew up in Baker, Oregon, married Earl Cheatham in 1958 after high school and moved to Ontario in 1966.