The UFC Apex will once again be the playing field for this week’s UFC on ESPN fight card. UFC Vegas 32 is headlined by the return of former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw as he looks to earn his spot back at the top of the heap of the 135-pound talent pool. Dillashaw, who is returning from a two-year suspension, will meet Cory Sandhagen in the night’s main event. MyMMANews.com will have your UFC Vegas 32 results below.