Yung Bleu has shot beyond the stars and landed on the moon with his debut album, Moon Boy, with features from Drake, Gunna, Big Sean, Kehlani, and several others. Still probably feeling the dizzying head rush from his chart-topping track “You’re Mine Still” remix featuring Drake that took the airways by storm this past year, Yung Bleu is doubling down on the romantic crooning and rhythmic exercise on his debut album. Challenging himself by loading the album with some of music’s biggest names right now, Bleu proves that he can spar with the best of them and put together a comprehensive performance without feeling like he’s just tacking on features.