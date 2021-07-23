Lead a Medieval Village Where All the Workers and Warriors are Dice

Atari revealed this week that they are currently working on a remake of the classic arcade game Food Fight, set for the Atari VCS. The company will be working with Mega Cat Studios to bring about a modern version of the game for players to enjoy, which by the sound of things will be a mixture of the classic title and what made it great with modern mechanics and a look. The game will have single-player, co-op, and online multiplayer modes, with several gameplay scenarios mixed into procedurally generated environments. Players can collect and choose from over 30 individual weapons, items, and special pick-ups, each with its own kitchen characteristics. We don't have any trailers for the game yet, all we know is that the game will be released sometime in 2022. We have a couple of quotes from the team below as we wait to see what the game will look like.