Russia has begun work on a new ‘Doomsday plane,’ state media announced on Monday, in a report that fed into fears the arms confrontation between the world’s pre-eminent nuclear powers is far from over.Like Washington, Moscow currently runs four Airborne Command Posts, as they are officially called, capable of keeping top officials in the air following a catastrophic conflict and destruction of ground infrastructure.The report said the new plane would be an adapted version of the Ilyushin-96-400M passenger jet, and will be built in Voronezh, on Russia’s western border with Ukraine. A Ria Novosti military source suggested two new aircraft...