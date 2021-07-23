Cancel
LPGA's Gaby Lopez serves as flagbearer for Mexico in Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

By Beth Ann Nichols
 9 days ago
Petr David Josek/Associated Press

While the rest of the LPGA chased Jeongeun Lee6’s historic run at the Amundi Evian Championship in France, Gaby Lopez enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime walk in Tokyo.

Lopez carried the flag for the Mexican delegation during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games. She told Golf Channel back in January that the president of the Mexican Olympic Committee first approached her about the possibility after she won the 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

The 27-year-old Arkansas grad is a two-time winner on the LPGA and is ranked 61st in the world.

“It’s a huge honor to be able to represent my country in women’s golf in Mexico, which isn’t a huge sport,” Lopez told Golf Channel’s Amy Rogers. “To just inspire little girls and [for them to] see what a golfer and little girl can do to achieve their dreams, that’s going to be why I play golf and that’s what it means to me and my life and my career.”

Julieta Granada was the flagbearer for Paraguay at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Inbee Park, the LPGA Hall of Famer and 2016 gold-medal winner, was one of the final Olympic torchbearers during the Opening Ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

