Boston Vietnam War memorial vandalized

A Vietnam War memorial in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston was vandalized Thursday night.

Images today show the memorial had been covered in what appeared to be red spray paint. By Friday morning the paint was already being removed.

The memorial was installed in 1989 in Back Bay Fens next to a Korean War and World War II memorial. The three granite columns display the names of the 187 Boston residents who lost their lives in Vietnam.

Robert Santigo, the Deputy Commissioner at the Boston Mayor's Office of Veterans' Services, was at the scene as crews cleaned the memorial.

On social media, local residents sounded off with their thoughts about the vandalism.

Boston police are currently investigating the incident.

