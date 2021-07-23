Cancel
Camila Cabello releases 'Don't Go Yet,' announces 3rd studio album 'Familia'

By Megan Stone
GMA
GMA
 9 days ago

Camila Cabello is back with a brand new single, "Don't Go Yet," and the promise of a new album.

Right before the Grammy nominee dropped "Don't Go Yet" and its accompanying music video, she announced her third studio album, "Familia," but did not disclose a release date.

"This album was inspired by two things: family & food ," Cabello tweeted Friday. "Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to sit at the dinner table, get wine-drunk, & dance in the living room with."

The singer explained that "Familia" will show a different side of her, following her previous two albums: her eponymous debut album and her 2019 effort "Romance."

"To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy & true vulnerability & connection with other people," she expressed in a follow up message to fans. "I hope you enjoy it & I hope it inspires many wine drunk kitchen dance parties for you & your familia."

"Don't Go Yet" is a festive and catchy track that celebrates Cabello's Cuban heritage.

The song includes a rich array of drums, trumpets and passion, the latter being a testament to Cabello's impressive vocals as she pleads with her lover to entertain her for just a little longer.

