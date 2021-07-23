Dungeons & Dragons: 10 sourcebooks to start your adventure

It’s impressive to realize how many people know anything about Dungeons & Dragons, but it’s even more impressive to realize that a lot of those folks remember the original cartoon from back in the early 80s. Anyone that’s kept up on that idea and still knows something about D&D might be excited to hear that some of their favorite characters from the TV series might be getting brought back in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a D&D adventure that will be starting up eventually and will be bringing back a few of the favorite characters from the animated series. Whether it’s for the sake of nostalgia or because someone thought that it would be a good idea, it’s bound to be a lot of fun for those that can remember back that far. The fun of D&D of course is the imagination that goes into it, and the experience of having fun with the story as it progresses. The cartoon, which featured a bunch of kids that found themselves in the fantasy world and had to take on the abilities and gifts provided by the Dungeon Master to find their way home.