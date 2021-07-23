Dungeons & Dragons: 10 sourcebooks to start your adventure

Are you playing Dungeons & Dragons or another 5E compatible tabletop RPG? Do you want more werebeasts in your game? Maybe you want to play a werebeast. Whether you’re exploring the world of Ravenloft or doing your own setting, there are plenty of uses for lycanthropy. Wyatt Trull, Vall Syrene, Laura Hirsbrunner, and Steve Fidler have teamed up to create Van Richten’s Treatise on Lycanthropy just for that. Inside, players and DMs will find rules regarding lycanthropy, new player options, new stat blocks for a vast array of werebeasts, new items, and more. There are werecrocodiles, werefoxes, weresharks, werewalruses, and so many other awesome creatures in this book.
