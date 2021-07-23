Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons: 10 sourcebooks to start your adventure

By Bryan Lawver
Inverse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current 5th edition of the game (or 5e) has dozens of sourcebooks and supplements to expand the game. We’ve narrowed those down to give you the most varied options with the fewest books.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeons Dragons#Sourcebooks#Adventure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Hobbiesgeekculture.co

The Ultimate List Of Dungeons & Dragon Loot You Can Find On Amazon In 2021

With the recent release of Magic: The Gathering’s Adventure into the Forgotten Realms, there’s no better time than now to venture into the wonderful world of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D). A table-top role-playing game (TTRPG) originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974, the game has gone through...
Hobbiesgeekculture.co

Why Adventures In The Forgotten Realms Is The Best Time To Start Magic: The Gathering

With the release of every new expansion set, the pool of cards for the 28-year-old Magic: The Gathering game grows, and to the uninitiated, there might never seem like a good time to get into the beautiful game, until now. After acquiring the famed Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) brand in 1997, the merger of magic and dragons is upon us, as Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR), the first D&D and Magic crossover set will add 281 new cards to the game on July 23, and it’s only been over a month since the last set release!
HobbiesGizmodo

Dungeons & Dragons' Newest Magic Crossover Wants Everyoneto Feel Home at Magic School

Magic: The Gathering is a game about the most powerful spellcasters in the multiverse, so an entire card set themed around a magical place of study makes sense. In Dungeons & Dragons, adventurers can be martial artists, great warriors, master weaponsmiths—they may not touch magic at all. So when D&D and Magic crossed over in their latest collaboration, an interesting problem arose: how do you build an adventure about a magic school where not everyone in the party can use magic?
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight brings Disneyland-style rides and creepy clowns to Dungeons & Dragons

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is the next Dungeons and Dragons adventure, and new details revealed via D&D Live suggest it might be the game's weirdest storyline yet. Featuring a realm of fairies, hare-people, and a Disneyland-esque carnival that's home to the creepiest clown we've ever seen, it promises a tale of "wicked whimsy" for entry-level characters. The book is up for pre-order now at Amazon, and it's set to launch on September 21, 2021.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Three Fun, Easy Dungeons & Dragons Plots for Your Next Campaign

Want to run a campaign but can’t think of a plot? I’ve got you covered. There are tons of pre-made Dungeons and Dragons(D&D) campaigns out there. You could play the classic Curse of Strahd if you’re looking for something in-depth, or — for one-shot lovers — explore one of the brief Candlekeep Mysteries. You could even jump into one of the fantastic unofficial adventures made by the community — DM Dave is a great source for these.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Bring Werebeasts into DUNGEONS & DRAGONS with the Extensive VAN RICHTEN'S TREATISE ON LYCANTHROPY

Are you playing Dungeons & Dragons or another 5E compatible tabletop RPG? Do you want more werebeasts in your game? Maybe you want to play a werebeast. Whether you’re exploring the world of Ravenloft or doing your own setting, there are plenty of uses for lycanthropy. Wyatt Trull, Vall Syrene, Laura Hirsbrunner, and Steve Fidler have teamed up to create Van Richten’s Treatise on Lycanthropy just for that. Inside, players and DMs will find rules regarding lycanthropy, new player options, new stat blocks for a vast array of werebeasts, new items, and more. There are werecrocodiles, werefoxes, weresharks, werewalruses, and so many other awesome creatures in this book.
Video Gamespopgeeks.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Mindbreaker Coming In October From IDW

Before Baldur’s Gate III is released, publisher IDW will reveal what’s been happening to its heroes in Dungeons & Dragons: Mindbreaker. The story, which will be told over five issues, is both a prequel to Baldur’s Gate III and a sequel to Baldur’s Gate II. Adventurers Krydle, Shandie, Delina, Nerys,...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Grow the Scope of Your DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Game with MCDM's KINGDOMS & WARFARE

Back in 2019, MCDM raised $1.3 million on Kickstarter for their unofficial Dungeons & Dragons supplement Kingdoms & Warfare. Now, fans who missed out on the Kickstarter can purchase their own copy of the PDF and pre-order a copy of the hardcover copy. Kingdoms & Warfare is a supplement that changes the way the game is played. It introduces and focuses on two new mechanics, Intrigue and Warfare to create a game that feels much bigger than most campaigns as the party is now typically in charge of a whole organization or even a kingdom. This 320-page supplement is dense, but incredible.
Video GamesTVOvermind

New Dungeons & Dragons Bringing Back Characters from the ’80s Cartoon

It’s impressive to realize how many people know anything about Dungeons & Dragons, but it’s even more impressive to realize that a lot of those folks remember the original cartoon from back in the early 80s. Anyone that’s kept up on that idea and still knows something about D&D might be excited to hear that some of their favorite characters from the TV series might be getting brought back in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a D&D adventure that will be starting up eventually and will be bringing back a few of the favorite characters from the animated series. Whether it’s for the sake of nostalgia or because someone thought that it would be a good idea, it’s bound to be a lot of fun for those that can remember back that far. The fun of D&D of course is the imagination that goes into it, and the experience of having fun with the story as it progresses. The cartoon, which featured a bunch of kids that found themselves in the fantasy world and had to take on the abilities and gifts provided by the Dungeon Master to find their way home.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Novels, Video Games, and Other Spin-Offs Are Not Canonical to D&D Roleplaying Game

Wizards of the Coast has provided some clarity on the canon of Dungeons & Dragons in regards to what it considers canon for the core roleplaying game. Over the past 45 years, Wizards of the Coast and its predecessors have published hundreds of Dungeons & Dragons adventures and supplements, as well as hundreds more licensed and in-house novels, video games, comic books, and other pieces of spin-off works. While speaking to media last week ahead of its D&D Live event, lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford discussed the "canon" of Dungeons & Dragons, particularly when it comes to popular novel series such as the Dragonlance novels by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman or the Drizzt novels by R.A. Salvatore.
Video GamesGizmodo

Dungeon & Dragon's New Drizzt Books Will Work to Combat the Drows' Racist Past

For years, Dungeons & Dragons has trafficked in the idea of specific racial traits assigned to its many species—a player picks a race, and they have specialized strengths, weaknesses, moralities, and ideologies. Some of those histories have, in turn, trafficked in racist stereotypes assigned to “othered” races, often with non-white skin. Changes have been underway in the game to address this, but now one of D&D’s most beloved writers is helping change it too.
CelebritiesGeekTyrant

Get Ready for the Next Semester of Adventures in DUNGEONS & DRAGONS with STRIXHAVEN: A CURRICULUM OF CHAOS

Fans of Dungeons & Dragons were able to enjoy watching celebrities play games and hear about news in the recent D&D Live 2021. One of the announcements that fans are loving is Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos. This book features 4 adventures that can easily be used as either one-shots or as a full-blown campaign to take players from level 1 to level 10. The setting for the adventures is the magical university of Strixhaven University from the Magic: The Gathering multiverse and fans are so excited for the college hijinks that will ensue.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Dungeon Hack

Dungeon Hack is a first-person roguelike which uses the 2nd Edition AD&D ruleset and is set in the Forgotten Realms. The title of the game is possibly an homage to the classic game Hack. Dungeon Hack's biggest plus and difference from other dungeon crawler games of the same era is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy