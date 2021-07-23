Today’s Bargains: 4 Sweet Outdoor Apparel Deals

With new cases of Covid-19 on the rise again and uncertainty back in play, even some national parks, like Zion and Arches are bringing back mask mandates indoors and on shuttles. If you like being comfortable, it’s a good time to invest in a reusable mask that breathes well, even on the trail. Last year when we reviewed trail masks, we deemed Outdoor Research’s Face Cover Kit to have the best mix of features. It’s easy to breathe through and adjust, thanks to a wire over the bridge of the nose and easily adjustable ear loops. The kit comes with three replaceable polypropylene filters that block more than 95 percent of viruses, bacteria, and airborne particles, according to the manufacturer. Score this well-rounded mask kit now for 50 percent off it $20 retail price at REI, making it just $9.83. (Haven’t gotten your vaccine yet? No better day than today: That’s the fastest way to get us to a mask-free future.)