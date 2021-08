EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Aquatrope of White Sand has just released its third episode, and with its gorgeous animation and heartfelt story, it's becoming one of the favorites this season. Fuuka and Kukuru slowly open up to each other, but they still have a lot to learn if they're going to save their beloved aquarium.